EXCLUSIVE: NADM SC striker Torfiq Ali Abubakar signs for Czech top-flight side FK Jablonec

Czech top-flight side FK Jablonec have signed Ghanaian youngster Torfiq Ali Abubakar on a three-year deal following a successful trial.

The 18-year-old completed the switch on Monday before the European transfer window shuts.

He is joining from lower-tier side NADM SC based in the Volta region of Ghana.

Abubakar was scouted by German 4FC Agency which tracks players from Africa, South America and Kosovo and recommend them to FK Jablonec.

The Hohoe-born striker will spend the 2019/2020 season with the team B and youth team of the club.

By Nuhu Adams