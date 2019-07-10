EXCLUSIVE: Namibian top-flight side African Stars FC in advanced talks with former Kotoko coach CK Akonnor

Namibian top-tier side African Stars FC have opened negotiations with former Asante Kotoko coach CK Akonnor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands talks between the club and Akonnor are far advanced with the two parties nearing an agreement.

The former Ghana captain was resigned as technical director at Asante Kotoko despite guiding them to the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup and also winning the Special Competition.

Akonnor has also had stints with clubs such as giants Hearts of Oak, Ashanti Gold SC, Dreams FC and Sekondi Eleven Wise all in Ghana.

African Stars are chasing their 5th Namibia Premier League title in the upcoming season and are also willing to do well in 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.