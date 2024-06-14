EXCLUSIVE: Nathaniel Adjei becomes MOST expensive purchase from Swedish top-flight with move to FC Lorient

FC Lorient have made Nathaniel Adjei the most expensive player in the history of the Swedish Allsvenskan by exercising their buy option on the Ghana defender, GHANASocernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Adjei joined the Orange lads on loan deal from Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby IF during the January transfer window.

The agreement included a mandatory purchase option should FC Lorient remain in the top-flight.

Following their relegation to Ligue 2, FC Lorient was reportedly contemplating giving up its option to acquire the 21-year-old defender because of the financial commitment.

However, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that on Thursday, the Brittany-based club exercised its purchase option, which was due to expire on June 15, 2024.

The option is worth approximately €5.1 million, with an additional €2 million in bonuses, bringing the total package for the deal to €7.1 million.

Adjei therefore becomes the most expensive defender in Allsvenskan history.

He endeared himself to the Stade du Moustoir faithful with outstanding performances since joining the club.

Adjei, who clocked 15 appearances at the club, only missed the final day of the season due to an injury.

As a result of the injury, the versatile guardsman was left out of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has been appointed Sporting Director at the club.

The 38-year-old assumes the position having spent last season coaching the club’s under-17s following his retirement as a player in 2022.