EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United enter the race for Dreams FC's Aziz Issah

Premier League side Newcastle United have reportedly entered the pursuit of Dreams FC's prodigious attacking midfielder, Aziz Issah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Following an outstanding season, the 18-year-old has attracted interest from various European and African clubs.

In addition to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Sporting Lisbon have also expressed their desire to sign Issah.

While Sporting Lisbon may look to replace Abdul Fatawu Issahaku if he moves to Leicester City, both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest see an opportunity to strengthen their ranks with young talents like Issah.

On the African front, Egyptian powerhouses Zamalek and Al Ahly remain persistent in their efforts to lure the budding star.

As several clubs compete for his signature, Issah's reputation continues to grow due to his stellar performance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Scoring four goals and providing two assists, the young midfielder propelled Dreams FC into the semi-finals of the prestigious continental tournament.

Moreover, he played a crucial role in Ghana winning the African Games Gold Medal on home soil.

At just 18 years old, Issah finds himself courted by numerous elite clubs across different leagues.

It remains to be seen which suitor prevails in what promises to be an intriguing transfer saga.