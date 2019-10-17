EXCLUSIVE: Normalisation Committee defies court injunction, prepares for Regional FA elections

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association will go ahead with the elections despite a court injunction.

According information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com, an interlocutory injunction has been placed on the upcoming elections by aggrieved candidates as well as a third division side in Tema.

However, the Dr. Kofi Amoah led committee will still go ahead with the election defying a court injunction to start with the Regional FA election.

The Ghana Football Association will be electing new leaders for several positions on October 25th.

The contest for the top post has been intense with former GFA vice presidents George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe all seeking to be elected as President of the Association.

Lawyers Amanda Clinton and George Ankoma are also in the race for the President position with Nana Yaw Amponsah and Kurt Okraku the other candidates.

Wilfred Kwaku Osei, known in footballing circles as 'Palmer' was disqualified from running for the top job. He has proceeded to report the NC to FIFA and CAF to contest his eligibility to run.