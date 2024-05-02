EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest join race to sign Ghanaian teenage talent Aziz Issah

Premier League club Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign Dreams FC's gifted attacking midfielder, Aziz Issah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 18-year-old has garnered significant interest following impressive performances throughout the season.

During Dreams FC's run to the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals, Issah showcased his exceptional skillset, which includes an eye for goal and playmaking abilities.

He contributed four goals and two assists in the competition. Additionally, Issah helped Ghana's Under-20 team win a gold medal at the African Games held in Ghana.

As rumours circulate about Fatawu Issahaku's imminent move to Leicester City, Sporting Lisbon see Aziz Issah as a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest seeks to bolster its squad with the addition of young talents, having recently earned promotion to England's top flight.

However, Nottingham Forest face competition not only from Sporting Lisbon but also from high-profile African clubs, including Egypt's Al Ahly and Zamalek.

Both sides have shown serious interest in acquiring Issah's signature.

With multiple suitors vying for his attention, securing the services of the versatile teenager will undoubtedly prove to be a hotly contested affair.