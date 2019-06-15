EXCLUSIVE: Obeng Regan's agent confirms interest from Turkish Super Lig clubs

Agent of Ghanaian midfielder Obeng Regan has confirmed there are interests from clubs in the Turkish super Lig for his client.

The midfielder has popped up on the radar of Turkish side Trabzonspor, with the Black Sea Storms reported to have opened up negotiations with the player.

"I can not give a single club name, but there is a proposal from the Super League. There are many options in front of us. We will evaluate all of our decision. Obeng will be transferred to the country for him to help a good step and maturation. Switzerland and Belgium," the player's agent Paa Agyeman told Burak Zihni of Gazete Damga.

The former Asante Kotoko youth midfielder enjoyed an impressive season with the Yellow and Green lads last term, making 29 appearances and tallying four goals.

Regan's performances has seen him attract interest from Switzerland and Belgium.

He could become the second Ghanaian to join the side after Black Stars AFCON-bound striker Caleb Ekuban - who they are keen to make his loan deal from English side Leeds United permanent.