EXCLUSIVE: Palermo eyeing Ghana striker Emmanuel Gyasi for squad reinforcement

Italian club Palermo have set their sights on Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi as they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Palermo's sporting director, Fabio Lucioni, is currently engaged in advanced negotiations with Spezia, Gyasi's current club, in a bid to secure the services of the team's captain. However, there is still a considerable amount of work to be done before a deal can be finalized.

Gyasi has one year remaining on his contract with Spezia and with talks of an extension is highly likely that the Ghanaian forward will seek a new opportunity elsewhere.

Palermo have emerged as a potential destination for Gyasi, with the Italian side showing strong interest in acquiring his services.

While talks between Palermo and Spezia are progressing, there are still several details and terms that need to be ironed out before the deal can be completed. Both clubs will need to reach an agreement that satisfies all parties involved.

Gyasi's potential move to Palermo presents an exciting opportunity for the 27-year-old striker to continue his career in Italy.

His performances for Spezia have caught the attention of Palermo, who are eager to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

Both Palermo and Spezia will compete in Serie B next season, following the latter's relegation from the top flight last season.