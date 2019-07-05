EXCLUSIVE: Parma aim to hijack Besiktas bid for Kevin-Prince Boateng

Italian Serie A side Parma are aiming to usurp Bekistas' move for Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Boateng recently returned to Sassuolo from a loan spell at Barcelona, but the Neroverdi have made it clear that he has no future with them.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com last week disclosed that Turkish giants Besiktas are keen on the signature of the 32-year-old after meeting with the hierarchy of the Mapei Stadium outfit.

But according to fresh reports, the deal could be hijacked by Parma who are reported to have made contact with Sassuolo but the Ghanaian is yet to decide his next destination.

Boateng joined Sassuolo from Eintracht Frankfurtin the summer last year before making a sensational switch to Barcelona after six months.

With the Blaugrana, Boateng is with his 10th club, having had stints with the likes of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur.

He also played for German sides Schalke 04, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha Berlin, as well as English outfit Portsmouth and Las Palmas in Spain.