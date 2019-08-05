EXCLUSIVE: Philip Cocu eyes André Ayew reunion at Derby County

Dutch manager Philip Cocu is eyeing a reunion with André Ayew at English Championship outfit Derby County, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ayew, 29, left Swansea City to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a season-long last season.

The Ghana captain’s superlative performance during the loan spell prompted the Canaries to express their interest in acquiring him on a permanent contract.

However, his huge wage demand has made it difficult for the Turks to finalize the deal.

The former Olympique Marseille forward is reported to be keen on a move away from the Liberty Stadium following claims that the Swans are willing to let him depart the club to free up their wage.

Reports reaching Ghana’s biggest football portal, GHANASoccernet.com, suggest that newly appointed Derby County gaffer Cocu - who signed Ayew at Fernabahce has made a last-minute call to ask about the Ghanaian situation with the transfer deadline looming.

The Rams are in the market for a new attacker to fill in the void left by Harry Wilson.

Derby County will be aiming to start the campaign on a winning note when they travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to engage Huddersfield Town in the opening fixture of the 2019/20 English Football League on Monday night.

By: Yaw Sakyi