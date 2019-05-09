EXCLUSIVE: Polish side Wisla Krakow to decide future of Ghana U20 ace Emmanuel Kumah at end of season

Wisla Krakow will decide on the long-term future of Ghana Under-20 ace Emmanuel Kumah in the summer, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old joined the Polish top-flight side on a short loan deal after playing for Ghana at the 2019 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Niger in February.

Kumah, who moves from Ghanaian second tier side Tudu Mighty Jets, was initially billed to stay with the Krakow-based club on loan until the end of the year.

But GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the Polish side will decide on the futures of at least 10 players including the Ghanaian by June 30, 2019.

Wisla Krakow have the option to give the midfielder a permanent deal when his loan contract expires in December this year, GHANAsoccernet.com reported back in February.

He played for the Ghana national team in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations where the Black Satellites failed to advance beyond the group phase of the tournament.

Kumah played in three matches during the continental championship and was on the pitch for a total of 203 minutes.