EXCLUSIVE: Portia Boakye sign two year contract extension with Djurgården

Black Queens forward Portia Boakye has signed a two year contract extension with Swedish side Djurgårdens IF, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Black Princesses attacker extended her contract with the club, which will see her stay at the Swedish side until 2022.

Boakye joined the Stockholm based club in 2018 and has since been a key cog in manager Pierre Fondin's side.

Djurgårdens IF Sports manager Jean Balawo expressed delight in extending the Ghanaian's contract.

"We are incredibly proud that Portia has chosen to continue its football career in Djurgårdens IF. In Portia we have a skilled player that can be used in several positions. There are not many players in Allsvenskan who beat her in 1-on-1 situations both offensively and defensively," Jean said.

Portia Boakye played 19 times for the club this season.