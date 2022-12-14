EXCLUSIVE: Premier League side Karela United BOUGHT by big-name Ghanaian politician

Astute politician Haruna Iddrisu has completed the acquisition of financially-stricken Ghana Premier League side Karela United, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

This means the Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament and representative for Tamale South Constituency, who owns Division One League side Steadfast FC, has secured the top-flight status of the Nzema-Aiyinase-based side.

Ghana’s leading football website, www.ghanasoccernet.com, understands the deal was stitched up even before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

It is expected that the new owners will relocate the club to the Northern part of Ghana and continue playing in the Ghana top-flight.

But it is unknown if the change of name will happen anytime soon or until the end of the season.

After eight rounds of matches, Karela United are 14th on the table with 10 points from the available 24.

In 2010, then Ghana Premier League campaigners Kessben FC was acquired by business mogul Moses Parker in a reported US$ 600,000 deal and was re-christened Medeama after the Abankese-based club was moved to Tarkwa.

Three years ago (2019), former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi sold his Wa All Stars to businessman Richard Kings Atikpo who renamed it Legon Cities FC and are currently competing in the Ghana Premier League as an Accra-based side.

Karela United have faced financial difficulties since the death of rich owner Senator David Brigidi in 2018.

The former Nigerian senator bought Metro Stars FC in October 2013 and with financial injection, he qualified the team to elite division five years.

He was the owner of Karela Oil & Gas in Ghana and Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners) and South Field Petroleum.

By Suleman Asante