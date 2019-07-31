EXCLUSIVE: Prince Owusu set to return to 1860 Munich for another loan spell

German born Ghanaian forward Prince Osei Owusu is set to return to 1860 Munich for another loan spell, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year old Arminia Bilelfield attacker impressed during his first loan spell at the club last season, when he joined in January.

He played 16 times scoring 3 goals for the Munich based club.

The Bundesliga III side are interested in resigning the striker on loan for the season.

GHANASoccernet can also disclose contacts have already been made to Arminia Bielefied for the services of the player, who became a fan favourite during his six month stay at the Grünwalder Straße arena.

1860 Munich coach Daniel Bierofka has expressed the desire in having the Ghanaian forward return to the Grünwalder Straße Arena.

"He's a young player who definitely has a lot of potential," said the coach at the press conference. "He's one young player you can develop, it's also fun to help such a boy get his hundred percent. "

Owusu previously played for VfB Stuggart and TSG Hoffenheim.