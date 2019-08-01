EXCLUSIVE: Pyramids paid $1.5m to sign Misr El-Makassa forward John Antwi

Pyramids FC paid a staggering 1,550,000 million dollars to acquire the services of Ghanaian forward John Antwi from Misr El-Makassa, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

In addition, Antwi will earn $600,000 per season from the Egyptian club.

The former Eleven Wise striker became Pyramids’ sixth summer signing after penning a five-year deal with the club this week.

He was close to joining Zamalek this summer, but the deal fell through due to the player’s wage demands, which led him to sign for Pyramids FC.

Antwi had an impressive 40 goals and 10 assists in 76 appearances for Misr El-Makassa since joining them from Al Ahly in 2017.

The 26-year-old is also the Egyptian Premier League all-time top foreign goalscorer with 68 goals, beating the likes of Ernest Papa Arko, Minusu Buba, Amado Flavio, and more.

Pyramids had an impressive debut season which saw them finish third, two points behind Cairo giants Zamalek in the Premier League table, securing themselves a place in next year’s CAF Confederation Cup.