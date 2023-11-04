EXCLUSIVE: Rangers & Celtic battle over Ghana defender Nathaniel Adjei

Scottish bitter rivals Celtic and Rangers FC are locked in a battle to land fast-rising Hammarby IF defender Nathaniel Adjei, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Adjei only finalized a permanent transfer to the Swedish Allsvenskan club last season after making an impact with the side’s second team after initially arriving on loan from Ghanaian club Danbort FC.

With the Bajens in the Swedish top division, the young defender is having a great season despite just scoring one goal in 22 games.

Scottish powerhouse Rangers FC has reportedly inquired about the availability of the adaptable 21-year-old, according to reports that have reached GHANASoccernet.com.

An official from the Gers witnessed the player in action last month and was blown away by his feats.

Nevertheless, fresh reports from Scotland suggest that Rangers FC's fiercest rivals, Celtic, are also interested in signing the Ghanaian youth defender after being thoroughly impressed with him.

A number of clubs are reported to be interested in Adjei ahead of the January transfer window, including those from Italy and Belgium.

He represented the Black Meteors of Ghana at the 2023 African qualifying tournament to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Morocco.

Adjei was one of the few players that stood out even though Ghana was unable to secure a spot in the competition.

Adjei also made his European debut in the Europa Conference League for Hammarby IF this term.