EXCLUSIVE: Raphael Dwamena set to join Real Zaragoza on loan

Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena is set to join Spanish Segunda side Real Zaragoza on a season long loan, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusive report.

The 23-year old will complete the move on Friday July 19 which will be followed by the unveiling ceremony according to our checks.

Dwamena’s move is to provide him with much play time as well as ensure his development in the upcoming season.

The Black Stars striker played 12 matches in the 2018-19 La Liga season for Celta Vigo where he made only an assist without scoring in the campaign.