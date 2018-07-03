Rashid Sumaila is seventh Ghanaian to feature for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade

Rashid Sumaila is the seventh Ghanaian to feature for Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade.

The 26-year-old completed a season long-loan to the former UEFA Champions League winners from Al Qadisi last week.

The Ghana defender becomes the seventh high profile Ghanaian to join the European outfit.

He follows in the footsteps of Haminu Dramani, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Mohammed Awal -Issah, Nathaniel Asamoah, Lee Addy and Abraham Akwasi Frimpong.

Striker Richmond Boakye -Yiadom and defensive midfielder Mohammed Awal-Issah have left the greatest trail with Nathaniel Asamoah and Haminu Dramani considered biggest failures.

Defenders Lee Addy and Abraham Frimpong cannot be considered as failure but cannot be included in the category of players from the West African nation who did a great job for the stars - it been been rated in the Serbian media.