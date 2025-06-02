GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: RB Leipzig Eye Ghanaian defensive sensation Kojo Peprah Oppong

Published on: 02 June 2025
RB Leipzig are the latest European powerhouse to express strong interest in Ghanaian centre-back Kojo Peprah Oppong, sources have confirmed to GHANAsoccernet.com 

The 20-year-old currently plays for Swedish top-flight side IFK Norrkoping and has been turning heads with his consistent performances and remarkable maturity at the heart of the defence.

Oppong’s rise has been swift and impressive. Having developed his craft at Ghanaian second-tier outfit Attram DeVisser Academy, a club known for nurturing young talents, the towering defender leaped to Europe and quickly established himself as one of the most promising prospects in the Allsvenskan.

His reading of the game, aerial strength, and ability to play out from the back have earned him not just local plaudits, but continental attention.

According to sources, Leipzig, known for their youth-first recruitment model, are closely monitoring Oppong’s development.

The German club faces stiff competition, however, with Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Galatasaray also reportedly keeping tabs on the player.

With his current contract at Norrkoping running until 2026, the Swedish side are in a strong negotiating position.

Yet the growing interest from top clubs could prompt a summer transfer, especially if Leipzig or others are prepared to meet valuation expectations.

Danish top clubs FC Midtjylland and FC Copenhagen are reportedly keeping tabs on the promising Ghanaian talent.

