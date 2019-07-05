EXCLUSIVE: Real Zaragoza want Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena on a season long loan

Spanish club Real Zaragoza have sent a request to Levante for the services of Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena in the upcoming season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Segunda B side are interested in signing the player on a season long loan as they seek to make a return to the La Liga.

Dwamena struggled to break into the Levante team last season after playing only 12 times with most of them from the bench.

The 23-year old scored only a goal for the Frogs last season and it came in the Copa Del Rey.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm the Zaragozans want to complete the move before the commencement of their preseason training on July 8.

Zaragoza are looking to offer the former FC Zurich man a way out by handing him more game time.

Meanwhile, Swiss side FC Zurich have also expressed interest in re-signing the goal poacher ahead of the start of the Super League.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin