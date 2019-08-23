EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull Salzburg have had NO contact with Barcelona over Gideon Mensah

Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg have poured cold water on circling reports linking defender Gideon Mensah to Spanish outfit Barcelona.

According to a report by the Spanish publication Sport, the Blaugrana were in negotiations to loan the Ghana youth international with an option to buy.

It added Mensah would be registered with Barcelona B as he has been penciled down to replace Juan Miranda.

But Red Bull say they have had no contact with the Spanish champions over the enterprising left back.

Chief sporting director Christoph Freund told the Salzburger Nachrichten: "There is no contact with Barcelona."

Mensah is yet to make his competitive debut for Red Bull Salzburg since returning from six-month loan spell at Sturm Graz.

Last season he made 15 appearances for Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga and recently signed a contract extension till 2024.