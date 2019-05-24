EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull Salzburg recall Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah

Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg have recalled Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Mensah will join the side next season after a fabolous loan spell at Sturm Graz.

The hugely talented left-back impressed prominently for Sturm Graz, making 12 appearances since joining in January.

Red Bull Salzburg have recalled the former West African Football Academy star for next season.

He will wear number 2 jersey for the club in the 2019/20 season.

The Ghana U-23 defender spent the first half of the season on loan at second-tier side Liefering.