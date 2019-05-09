EXCLUSIVE: Revitalized Ghana defender Baba Rahman keen to stay at French side Stade Reims

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman is keen to stay at Stade Reims after being revitalized at the French club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Rahman, 24, has been a key cog of the Reims side since he joined on loan from German outfit Schalke 04.

The Ghana international, who is originally owned by Chelsea, has been a regular at the club.

Circling reports have emerged over his long-term future at the club amid claims he will leave when his loan deal expires in the summer.

But GHANAsoccernet.com understands the in-form left-back feels happy in France and could extend his loan stay at the club.

The Ghanaian will decide his future after the side's final game of the season on May 25.

It's emerged the Ghana international wants to continue his career in France where he appears to have settled quickly since he joined Stade Reims.

Rahman signed a contract extension at Chelsea, keeping him at Stamford Bridge until June 30, 2020.