EXCLUSIVE: Robbers storm Ghana and Atletico Madrid superstar Thomas Partey's house in Spain

Ghana superstar Thomas Partey's house was invaded by dangerous armed robbers in the Spanish capital of Madrid on Monday night while he was away with his Atletico Madrid team in Moscow, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Relatives of Partey have told Ghanasoccernet.com that the thieves forcefully broke into the house in the middle of the night while the talented playmaker was in Moscow where he will play the Champions League game against Lokomotiv.

Even though there was human presence in the house the robbers armed with firearms managed to steal valuables which is yet to be quantified by Partey who was in Moscow with his team.

The thieves entered the house, located in Boadilla del Monte , and did so with force and intimidation but without personal injury to the domestic maid who was then at home.

They threatedened to harm the domestic maid who initially resisted their attempt but upon seeing their firearms the person was completely subdued allowing the robbers to ransack the house.

Police was immediately called to the property after the thieves had left and investigations are currently underway to try to fish out the perpetrators of the crime which has shaken the maid and Partey.

Partey joins a long list of players who have been robbed in their homes, just as Casemiro was last Saturday while the Madrid derby was played.

The Ghanaian is the latest footballer to have his house burglarized in Spain while the player was away.

Casemiro, Jordi Alba, Geoffrey Kondogbia, William Carvahlo, Álvaro Morata, Joaquín, Ezequiel Garay, Kévin-Prince Boateng, Karim Benzema, Ramiro Funes Mori, Arthur, Gabriel Paulista, Piqué, now Thomas.

The thieves pounce on the houses of these footballers when they know they are away from home.