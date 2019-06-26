EXCLUSIVE: Royal Antwerp star Daniel Opare ruled out for SIX months after tearing ligament

Ghana defender Daniel Opare is set for a six-month spell on the sidelines after suffering a tearing lateral ligament in his right knee, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The versatile wing back limped off injured during Royal Antwerp's first pre-season friendly against KFC Brasschaat last Sunday.

Despite winning 3-0, everyone was concerned about Opare being carried off the field.

It now confirmed Opare will need surgery and that will keep him out of action until December.

Last season, the former Real Madrid youth team player made 23 appearances for Royal Antwerp.