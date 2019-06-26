GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Antwerp star Daniel Opare ruled out for SIX months after tearing ligament

Published on: 26 June 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Royal Antwerp star Daniel Opare ruled out for SIX months after tearing ligament
Daniel Opare is injured

Ghana defender Daniel Opare is set for a six-month spell on the sidelines after suffering a tearing lateral ligament in his right knee, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The versatile wing back limped off injured during Royal Antwerp's first pre-season friendly against KFC Brasschaat last Sunday.

Despite winning 3-0, everyone was concerned about Opare  being carried off the field.

It now confirmed Opare will need surgery and that will keep him out of action until December.

Last season, the former Real Madrid youth team player made 23 appearances for Royal Antwerp.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments