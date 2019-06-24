GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 June 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Royal Antwerp star Daniel Opare suffers SERIOUS knee injury in pre-season
Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in pre-season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old limped off during a friendly against Brasschaat after colliding with an opponent full on the knee.

Opare, who was playing in the left back position, was writhing in pain as he left the pitch.

He is scheduled to undergo an MRI examination today (Monday).

There are fears he might have suffered a cruciate ligament injury.

Last season, the former Real Madrid youth team player made 23 appearances for Royal Antwerp.

