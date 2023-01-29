EXCLUSIVE: RTU captain David Abagna leaves Ghana camp in Algeria to seal move to Al Hilal in Sudan

Sudanese champions Al Hilal Omdurman have completed the signing of Ghana midfielder David Abagna Sandan in a permanent deal from Real Tamale United, a close source has confirmed the news to GHANAsoccernet.com.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder will sign a three-year contract with the Crescent as he joins from the Ghana Premier League side for an undisclosed amount.

Abagna was instrumental for Ghana's home-based national team at the CHAN 2022 tournament with the Black Galaxies exiting at the quarter-finals stage.

The midfielder has left Ghana's camp base in Algeria for Sudan where he will complete the final details of his transfer and undergo his medical examination on Monday or Tuesday.

The RTU captain was named man of the match in the second group match against Sudan in which Ghana won 3-1 in the end at Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine.

Abagna was named in Ghana's final squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following his impressive performances in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The highly-rated footballer scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists in 16 appearances for RTU who had just returned to the Ghanaian top-flight.

Abagna has also been impressive in the Ghana league since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign with three goals in 8 matches.

Two seasons ago, the midfielder was AshantiGold SC's best player in the Ghanaian premiership where he found the back of the net 9 times in 30 appearances.

Abagna won the Ghana Premier League title with Wa All Stars in 2016.

He has been linked with moves to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak in the past two seasons but none could meet his asking price.

He is will become the second Ghanaian player in the Al Hilal squad after former defender Imoro Ibrahim who signed for the club in September from Asante Kotoko SC.