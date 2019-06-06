EXCLUSIVE: Saint Etienne interested in signing Ghana forward Majeed Waris

French Ligue I side Saint Etienne are set to make an audacious move for Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris in the summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Greens has expressed interest in the attacker after FC Nantes failed to activate the € 5.5 million release clause in his contract with Porto.

The 27-year old had a good season with the Canaries, where he scored five goals in created three assists in 33 Ligue I appearances.

According to insider sources, Saint Etienne are ready to doll out the € 5.5 million amount to see the striker remain in France.

Nantes could still have a chance of making the move for Waris after parting ways with Brazilian defender Diego Carlos, who was sold to Sevilla.

Waris has also been attracting interest from clubs in China as well as the gulf region.

The striker is currently in camp with the senior national team as they prepare for the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month.

It is expected that he will make a decision about his future after the tournament.