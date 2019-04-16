EXCLUSIVE: Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan celebrates century of Serie A matches

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan clocked 100 Serie A game as a Sassuolo player in four seasons, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 26-year-old has been Neroverdi since the 2014/2015 and has gone on to become a firm staple at the club.

Duncan reached that milestone two weeks ago in the 2-2 draw at Lazio where he played 83 minutes before his substitution in the 83rd minute.

Before Sunday's derby clash against Parma, he was presented with a plaque and with the Duncan 100 jersey.

Duncan started his career at Inter Milan where he came through the academy and won the defunct NexGen tournament.

He has played on loan at Livorno and Sampdoria.