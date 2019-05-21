EXCLUSIVE: Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan rules himself out of 2019 AFCON; midfielder set for surgery

In-form Sassuolo star Alfred Duncan has been ruled out selection for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations because of a planned surgery at the end of the season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the 27-year-old is scheduled to go under the knife when the current series A season wraps up this weekend.

Duncan delayed the operation to aid Sassuolo's campaign and hopes to regain fitness before the new season.

''Duncan hopes to change clubs in the summer. He has three offers and want to recover fully during the transfer window, '' a source close to the player told GHANASoccernet.com

Duncan has been a pillar in the Sassuolo set this term scoring four goals in 25 league appearances.

He has been linked with a return to his former club Inter Milan and during the January transfer window, giants AC Milan expressed interest.

By Reuben Obodai