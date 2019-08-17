GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabian club Al Adalah FC makes offer for Ghanaian defender Richard Baffuor

Published on: 17 August 2019

Ghanaian defender Richard Baffuor is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al Adalah, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

GHANASoccernet.com can report that the Saudi pro league new comers have made a bid for the 29-year old.

However, his current club Al Ismailly are yet to sanction the move with management of the club unwilling to lose the defender without a replacement.

Ghana’s number one can also reveal that, Al Adalah have tabled an amount of $150,000 for the player.

Baffour has been an important player for Al Ismailly since joining Bechem United.

