EXCLUSIVE: SC Paderborn release Christopher Antwi-Adjei, set to join Ghana squad tonight after receiving passport

Bundesliga side SC Paderborn have released Christopher Antwi-Adjei to join the Ghana squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old withdrew from the squad after difficulties in acquiring his Ghanaian passport.

But GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the 25-year-old is on his way to his native country after given-clear by his club and finally receiving his passport.

He will land in Ghana later on Wednesday and travel to Cape Coast to join the rest of the squad.

However, its most likely he will not be involved in the match against South Africa as he is yet to train with the squad.

But he should be available for the trip to São Tomé and Príncipe.