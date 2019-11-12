EXCLUSIVE: SC Paderborn winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei withdraws from Ghana squad due to passport bureaucracy

German-based wideman Christopher Antwi-Adjei has withdrawn from Ghana's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe due to documentation, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The SC Paderborn has not been able to acquire his Ghanaian passport, making it virtually impossible to travel to the West African nation for the double-header.

The 25-year-old was expected to acquire the required documentation to enable him travel to his native country this week but bureaucracy in securing his passport, means he won't be available for the match.

Antwi-Adjei cannot receive his passport on time to travel for the clash against Bafana Bafana in two days at the Cape Coast stadium.

He will thus stay with his club as his much-anticipated debut will be delayed.

Antwi-Adjei, born to Ghanaian parent, does not hold a passport of his native country.