EXCLUSIVE: Schalke 04 table €7 million offer for Bernard Tekpetey

German giants Schalke 04 have launched a €7 million offer for Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Tekpetey left the Royal Blues to join SC Paderborn 07 in the summer after struggling to enjoy regular playing time.

Schalke however inserted a buy-back clause in his contract.

The 21-year-old excelled in his debut season with the Bundesliga 2 side, registering 4 assists and scoring 10 in 32 league matches, to help them secure top flight league promotion.

According to reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that the Veltins-Arena outfit have tabled a bid of €7 million for the speedy poacher and are hoping to tie the deal before the start of the pre-season training.

Schalke 04 hierarchy are aiming to bolster their squad ahead of next season after enduring an abysmal campaign last term - where they finished 14th on the standings.

Tekpetey has been named in Ghana’s 29-man provisional list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.