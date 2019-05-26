EXCLUSIVE: Schalke 04 to loan Bernard Tekpetey to another Bundesliga club

Schalke 04 are likely to loan Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey out to another Bundesliga club, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Royal Blues exercised their €2.5m buy-back clause for the 21-year-old who helped SC Paderborn secure Bundesliga promotion at the end of the season.

Tekpetey rattled in 10 goals and 6 assists in 32 league appearances in the 2. Bundesliga.

But the Ghana U23 star would be playing elsewhere aside the Veltins Arena.

Schalke are weighing the offers on the table to see where to send the prolific scorer.