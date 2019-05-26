GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 May 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Schalke 04 to loan Bernard Tekpetey to another Bundesliga club
GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JULY 12: Bernard Tekpetey of FC Schalke 04 poses during the team presentation at Veltins Arena on July 12, 2017 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Schalke 04 are likely to loan Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey out to another Bundesliga club, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Royal Blues exercised their €2.5m buy-back clause for the 21-year-old who helped SC Paderborn secure Bundesliga promotion at the end of the season.

Tekpetey rattled in 10 goals and 6 assists in 32 league appearances in the 2. Bundesliga.

But the Ghana U23 star  would be playing elsewhere aside the Veltins Arena.

Schalke are weighing the offers on the table to see where to send the prolific scorer.

