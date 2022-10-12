EXCLUSIVE: Serbian coach Slavko Matic lands in Ghana to take over Hearts of Oak job

Serbian coach Slavko Matic has arrived in Ghana to take over the Hearts of Oak vacant head coach role, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 46-year-old holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe, Africa and in the Asia.

He is currently unattached after leaving Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia few days ago after an unpleasant start to the 2022-23 season.

Matic played 29 matches in charge of Septemvri where he claimed 12 wins, drew 7 and lost 10 times since taking over in January 2022.

The former Serbian defender landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra around 8:00pm on Tuesday night.

He will be introduced to the Hearts team on Wednesday afternoon when they play a lower-tier club in a test match at their training grounds.

Matic previously worked in Africa where he was head coach of Egyptian club Al-Nojoom FC in a short-term spell.

The former Spartak Moscow and CSKA Sofia player is expected to at the Accra Sports Stadium when the Phobians tackle AS Real de Bamako on Sunday.

Hearts are trailing 3-0 from the first leg of the second preliminary round which took place last Saturday in the Malian capital Bamako.

Matic has previously handled Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Pavar and FK Sloboda Uzice.

He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.

During his days in China, he was assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.