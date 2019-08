Serie B side Juve Stabia are close to signing Ghanaian striker Kingsley Boateng from Ternana, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Boateng has emerged as a shock target for the promoted side despite failing to score a goal in 11 appearances in the Serie C.

The former AC Milan player has failed to meet expectations since leaving the San Siro.

The 25-year-old had unsuccessful spells at Catania, NAC Breda, Bari and Olimpija.