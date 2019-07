Ghanaian youngster Herman Rock Frimpong has joined Tanzania Premier League outfit Singida United FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 22-year-old forward has signed a three-year deal with the club after impressing on trials.

Frimpong previously had trials at Mozambique side Associacao Black Bulls but could not seal a deal before the transfer window was shut.

Frimpong played for Bayonic FC, a division two side in Ghana before moving to East Africa.

By Nuhu Adams