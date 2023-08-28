EXCLUSIVE: Southampton pursue Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil after Leeds United deal falls through

Southampton have initiated discussions with Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil following the collapse of his intended transfer to rivals Leeds United.

The Championship club swiftly entered the race for Paintsil's signature after the proposed deal with Leeds United failed to materialise due to disagreements over contractual terms.

The negotiations between Paintsil's current club, Genk, and Leeds United reached an impasse, leading to the deal's collapse. Ghanasoccernet understands that both the offered terms and personal agreements fell short of expectations, prompting the decision to withdraw from the negotiations.

In light of this, Southampton have emerged as a potential destination for Paintsil, with the club offering favourable terms that address the concerns of both the player and his current club. Ongoing talks between the parties are set to continue this evening as they work towards finding a mutually agreeable arrangement.

Paintsil has been at Genk since 2018, during which time he notably embarked on a loan spell at Turkish side Ankaragücü during the 2020-21 season.

His contributions to Genk's success have been significant, amassing 143 appearances and contributing 32 goals to the club's achievements. He was one of their best players as Genk came close to winning the Belgian Pro League last season.