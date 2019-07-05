EXCLUSIVE: Spanish club Getafe to pay € 8 million for Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo

La Liga side Getafe have agreed to pay Belgium champions KRC Genk € 8 million for the services of Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Genk agreed to release their powerful centre-back on Thursday after the club's representative travelled to Spain to seal the deal for the club who helped them clinch the title.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm both clubs have agreed on the € 8 million asking price by the Belgians, an amount regarded as one of the most profitable for Genk for the defender who joined their club under two seasons ago from the Swedish league for a fraction of the amount.

Aidoo, who is currently with the Ghana national team in Egypt, also agreed for the move to be sealed as his representatives also travelled for the meeting to seal his part of the deal.

The defender was sent details of the Celta Vigo via his e-mail before he agreed to all the terms after hours of negotiations.

Aidoo will travel to Spain at the end of Ghana's campaign at Africa's flagship football competition to seal the deal before he is unveiled to the fans of the club.

Celta Vigo who battled relegation for the most part of the 2018/2019 season is looking to boost their squad for the upcoming season and have identified the defender as a good addition to their current squad.

Aidoo’s campaign in the Belgium top-flight last season impressed Celta Vigo but his impressive showing with the Ghana national team in Egypt heightened their desire to sign him before other clubs swoop for his signature.

Nicknamed the Sky Blue, Celta Vigo finished 17th on the Spanish La Liga table after picking up a meager 41 points in 38 games, an appalling statistics which narrowly saved them from relegation.