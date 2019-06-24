EXCLUSIVE: Spanish side Celta Viga to splash $10m to grab Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo

Spanish La Liga outfit Celta Vigo are ready to fork out $10 million to sign Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Celta Vigo have been linked with a move for the guardsman followone his impressive performance for KRC Genk last term.

Reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that Celta Vigo are ready to come up with a huge offer to secure the signing of the former Inter Allies defender in the ongoing transfer window.

The Spaniards would like to pay €5 million in the first instance and the remaining millions in installments.

The 23-year-old centre-back is at the peak of his game at the moment and he is regarded as one of the best central defenders in the Belgian Jupilar Pro League.

Aidoo would be a fantastic addition to the Sky Blues lads defense after their underwhelming campaign last season.

The Galicia-based side endured one of their worst seasons in the Spanish top flight, amassing 41 points in 38 games to finish 17th on the La Liga league table.

Aidoo enjoyed 41 appearances in all competitions for Genk as they clinch the Belgian league last season.

He has a contract with the club until 2020 with one year option.

Aidoo is a member of the Black Stars team that are gunning to end their 37-year title drought at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.