EXCLUSIVE: Spanish side Recreativo de Huelva wants to sign Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu

Spanish side Recreativo de Huelva are eyeing a move for Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu in the ongoing summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Segunda Division B outfit are in the market for an attacker in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Red and Whites have identified the 22-year-old as the player to help them achieve their targets this season.

Huelva are reported to have commenced negotiations with the Ghana forward after being given permission by parent club CD Leganés.

Owusu excelled on a loan spell at Salamanca UDS last term — scoring 10 goals in 25 games.

His swashbuckling form earned him a place in Ghana’s 2019 Africa a Cup of Nations squad — where he made three appearances at the tournament as the West Africa giants crashed out at the Round of 16 stage after losing on penalties to Tunisia.

He has a contract with CD Leganés until 2022.