Published on: 03 August 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Sparta Prague demand € 7.5m from suitors for Ghana U23 striker Benjamin Tetteh
Benjamin Tetteh

Czech top-flight Sparta Prague are demanding € 7.5 million to release Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh, GHANASoccerent.com can exclusively report. 

This was after the capital club rejected an initial € 2.7 million from French Ligue 1 outfit Stade Reims.

Sparta Prague want to cash in on one of their assets.

Tetteh is regarded highly and he is expected to lead the attack against Turkish side Trabzonspor in the Europa League qualifier.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal in the opening three matches of the 2019/20 Czech Liga season.

 

