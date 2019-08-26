EXCLUSIVE: SS Lazio, Schalke 04 enter race to sign hot-cake André Ayew

SS Lazio and Schalke 04 are reported to have joined the queue to sign Ghana captain André Ayew before the close of the European transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 29-year-old forward has been heavily linked with moves to Sampdoria and Weder Bremen in the final stretch of the transfer window.

According to latest report reaching GHANASoccernet.com, Serie A giants Lazio have been keeping tabs on Ayew’s situation as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the Italian transfer window shuts next week.

Meanwhile, German side Schalke 04 are also reported to be defiant about striking a deal for the former Olympique Marseille ace.

Ayew was a Swansea club-record £18m signing in January 2018 after rejoining from West Ham United, but the club’s fall into the Championship has forced them to cut costs.

His future at Swansea has been the subject of speculation all summer while he spearheaded Ghana’s African Cup of Nations campaign.

The reports claimed the Championship high flyers are open to offers for high-earning Ayew as they look to trim their wage bill.

Ayew has impressed in recent weeks for Swansea, scoring twice in his first appearance of the season against Northampton in the Carabao Cup and helping the club to an unbeaten start to the campaign in the Championship.