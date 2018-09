On-loan St Gallen midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has signed a deal with Nike, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former WAFA player has signed a two-year contract.

Ashimeru has been strutting his stuff since moving to Europe last year where he signed for Red Bull Salzburg.

He spent two loan stints with Austria Lustenau and Wolfsberger.

The 20-year-old joins a list of renowned footballers who have contracts with the kit manufacturing.