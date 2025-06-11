EXCLUSIVE: St Truiden release Ghanaian forward Joselpho Barnes after two seasons

Belgian club St Truiden have parted ways with Ghanaian forward Joselpho Barnes, choosing not to extend his contract, which expires at the end of June.

The 23-year-old will now become a free agent after spending two seasons with the club. Barnes, who previously represented Ghana at U20 and U23 levels, featured sparingly during his time in Belgium and will now explore new options in his career.

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Barnes began his youth career at clubs including SpVgg Ingelbach, VfL Leverkusen, and Fortuna KÃ¶ln before completing his development at Schalke 04. He made his senior debut with Schalke’s second team in 2020 but departed in 2021 after contract talks stalled.

Following brief spells with Belgian side Virton and Latvian club Riga FC, where he recorded 7 goals and 4 assists in 29 matches, Barnes joined St Truiden in 2023.

He is the son of former Ghana international Sebastian Barnes and was part of the Ghana U20 team that won the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.