EXCLUSIVE: Stade Reims set to release Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei

French Ligue I side Stade Reims are set to release Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei this summer after failing to impress on loan at RC Lens.

The 23-year old struggled at Ligue II side RC Lens, scoring only four times in 20 games.

He last played for Lens in April in their 1-0 defeat to FC Lorient.

He was expected to return to Reims in the summer but the club look set to let him leave on a permanent deal.

" We are looking for ways out for Kyei and Berthier, " recently confirmed Jean-Pierre Caillot , President Reims.

It is reported that he could stay at Lens but relegated Ligue I side Dijon look set to make a move for the French born forward.