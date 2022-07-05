EXCLUSIVE: Strasbourg confirm offer from Hoffenheim for Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

French club Strasbourg have confirmed the receipt of an offer from German club Heffenheim for the services of Ghana defender Alexander Djiku, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The German outfit are interested in securing the services of the tough-tackling defender in the summer transfer window.

"Hoffenheim have made a suitable offer," said Strasbourg's sports coordinator Kader Mangane in an interview with DNA.fr.

"We were first in contact at the beginning of [last] week. The player went to visit the club's facilities on Saturday with his family."

Djiku has one year remaining on his Strasbourg contract and was offered an extension in May, but he is “thinking about it” according to president Marc Keller.

The strong centre-back has piqued the interest of a number of European clubs, with Sevilla expressing strong interest in the player earlier in the transfer window.

The fee for Hoffenheim's bid has not been disclosed, but Strasbourg are expected to sanction the move if the fee is reasonable.

Djiku’s market value is from transfer market estimated at 10 million euros.

The 27-year-old was a standout performer for Strasbourg last season, appearing in 31 league games.

In recent months, he has also cemented his place in the Black Stars setup, winning Footballer of the Year at the 2022 Ghana Football Awards.