Ghanaian youngster Osman Bukari has joined Slovakian Super Liga side AS Trencin from Belgian giants Anderlecht, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 18-year-old joined the Purple and White in January and excelled with their youth team.

But the move to Slovakia is to give the former Accra Lions FC talisman more game time.

GHANASoccernet.com understands that Bukari has already featured in some friendly matches for Trencin.

AS Trencin will play in this season's Europa League qualifiers.