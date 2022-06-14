EXCLUSIVE: Three foreign-born players to receive FIFA clearance next week to play for Ghana

Three players born abroad will join the Black Stars in the September international break, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Ghana Football Association have been in talks with several players born in Europe and GHANASoccernet.com can confirm three will be cleared to play for the Black Stars next week.

The identities of the players are yet to be known but the German-born trainer is confident there will be new additions to the team before the September international break.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey and England-born forward Eddie Nketiah are the names that have popped up in recent times.

Athletic Club forward, Inaki WIlliams, who has been in the country since last week is also one of the players believed to be on the list of the FA for nationality switch.

"The time is limited. First of all if you've played for another country, the process is long. But it is an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and latest by next week, we will know who will have to join us," Ghana coach, Otto Addo told Joy News.

"Surely we have to be very fast now. We set the limits and we want at least if somebody wants to join us or we know someone who can help us, he must be ready for the September window," he added.

"For that the answer is now and hopefully next week, we will know more."

The Black Stars have been in Japan preparing for the FIFA World Cup. The team finished third in the Kirin Cup tournament after beating Chile on penalties.

Ghana will next return to action in September before the World Cup in Qatar later this year.